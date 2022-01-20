First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 21st. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.71 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Hawaiian stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.