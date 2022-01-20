First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 266 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 385.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

