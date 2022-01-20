First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,923 BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BrightView by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in BrightView by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BV opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

