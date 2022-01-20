First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 61.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

BSCM opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

