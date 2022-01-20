First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 6,987.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CONMED by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after buying an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CONMED by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $130.35 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

