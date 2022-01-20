First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

