First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,887,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

