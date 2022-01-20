First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

