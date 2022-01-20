First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Shares of INBK opened at $50.50 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

