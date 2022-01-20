First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.42.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.68. 1,419,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,802. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.32. The stock has a market cap of C$24.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.24.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

