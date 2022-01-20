First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN)’s share price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 649,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 893,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $120,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

