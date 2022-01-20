First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 35.0% in December

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.