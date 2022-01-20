FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.44

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

