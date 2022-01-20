Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.00

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 3508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

