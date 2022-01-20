FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 219,635 shares of company stock worth $531,647. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.