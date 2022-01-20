FLIP 1-Day Volume Reaches $818.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

