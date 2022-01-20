Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.3 days.

Shares of FLTDF remained flat at $$36.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. Flow Traders has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders NV engages in the provision of liquidity in exchange traded products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Americas, and Asia. The Europe segment includes Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, and Romania. The Americas segment focuses on the United States of America.

