Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £168.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £166.39 ($227.03).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($215.58) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($231.96) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.35 ($233.80) to £156.74 ($213.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($233.18) to £171.90 ($234.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

LON FLTR traded up GBX 355 ($4.84) on Wednesday, reaching £112.25 ($153.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,245. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 9,912 ($135.24) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($268.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £19.70 billion and a PE ratio of -269.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is £128.93.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

