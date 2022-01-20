Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.30

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.30 and traded as high as C$58.41. Fortis shares last traded at C$58.17, with a volume of 1,132,569 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.58 billion and a PE ratio of 22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

