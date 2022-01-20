Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

FSM stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

