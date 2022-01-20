Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 418,118 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a PE ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,224 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,433 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,416 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.