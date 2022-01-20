Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FSXLF stock traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 61,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,592. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52-week low of 0.64 and a 52-week high of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.84.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

