Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $633.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.