FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Trading Down 0.2%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.76). 142,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 160,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.25 ($1.76).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £313.72 million and a PE ratio of 25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

About FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.