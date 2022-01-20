FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.71. 8,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

