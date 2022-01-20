FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 783,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,041. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

