FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.41. 50,898 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

