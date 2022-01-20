Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.87 and last traded at $72.95. 11,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 586,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 471,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

