Full18 Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,474. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

