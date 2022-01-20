Full18 Capital LLC Has $699,000 Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Full18 Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MBIA worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MBIA by 58,493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MBIA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in MBIA by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 20,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of MBI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $809.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.