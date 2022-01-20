Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,900 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

