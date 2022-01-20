Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.30.

UNH stock opened at $462.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

