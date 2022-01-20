Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.55.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $448.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

