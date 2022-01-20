Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Centene stock opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97.
In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
