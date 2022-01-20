Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.