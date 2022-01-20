FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $29,947.23 and approximately $18.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00337075 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007972 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001211 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.95 or 0.01257537 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

