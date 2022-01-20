FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.51. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.01 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $339.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $359.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

