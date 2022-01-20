FY2021 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Entegris by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

