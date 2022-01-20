FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Increased by Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. lifted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

