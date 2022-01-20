FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Cut by Analyst

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yum China in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

