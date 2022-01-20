FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Datadog, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Datadog in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.84.

DDOG stock opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $55,916,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $913,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,961,157 shares of company stock worth $342,930,035. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,264,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.