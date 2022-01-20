FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Issued By KeyCorp

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

NYSE WCN opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.76. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

