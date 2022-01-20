FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Issued By Truist Financial

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HARP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

