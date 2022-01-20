GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.16

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $294,026.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00328855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003459 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,214,721 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

