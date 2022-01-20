GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $18.27

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.28. GAP shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 134,543 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 215.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

