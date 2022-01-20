Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.70. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,786,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,018,375 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,312,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

