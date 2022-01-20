GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GEE Group by 708.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GEE Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 26,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,172. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

