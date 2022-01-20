Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 74.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 70,012 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Geron by 72.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 17.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Geron by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

