Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.86

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 168292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Gevo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Gevo by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

