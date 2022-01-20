Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Up 5.6%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 63,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 167,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$40.63 million and a PE ratio of -13.19.

Giga Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

